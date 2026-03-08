Zendaya and Tom Holland AI wedding snaps pass 10 million likes

Zendaya and Tom Holland are trending online after a few of AI-made “wedding” photos of the couple caught huge attention on social media.

The pictures were first posted on Instagram on March 4 and it started spreading all over the internet on different platforms in to time.

In those pictures, Zendaya can be seen wearing white bridal dress meanwhile Holland stands beside her in a formal suit, making it look like the two are posing during a wedding celebration.

The scenes look so realistic that many fans wondered that if the couple really secretly tied the knot or what.

Rumours have been circulating that Zendaya and Tom Holland tied the knot secretly, so the photos added even more excitement among followers.

However, the man, who was made this AI photos, made it clear in the caption that the pictures were not real.

The user explained that the images were created using artificial intelligence as an artistic recreation.

Even with that explanation, the post quickly gained massive attention and already crossed more than 10 million likes.

Zendaya and Holland first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and have kept most details of their relationship away from the spotlight.