Kerry Katona considers leaving UK with boyfriend after family setback

Kerry Katona has hinted at plans to move abroad next year with her boyfriend Paolo Margaglione

Kerry Katona has hinted at plans to move abroad next year with her boyfriend Paolo Margaglione and their children, after receiving what she described as a 'sign to start fresh.'

The TV personality, 45, and her toy boy partner, 33, revealed they they were planning to move their blended family to sunnier claims next year in their first candid interview last month.

However, Kerry has now said they might move sooner after learning out that her youngest daughter Dylan-Jorge's school is closing down.

Writing in her column for New! magazine, Kerry said that she was 'gutted' by the news, but was thinking it might be a 'sign' for them to leave the UK.

She wrote: 'I recently got a message announcing they are shutting DJ’s school down in July. Molly, Lilly and Heidi all went to that school, so I am truly gutted.

'Now we’re running around trying to get her into a different school, but they favour pupils who already have siblings who attend, so DJ’s been put on a waiting list.

'I’m in touch with another school but we keep missing each other, so I’m wondering if this is a sign to up and leave to Spain and start fresh...'

Speaking to OK! magazine last month, the couple opened up on where they see themselves in a year's time, admitting they wanted to move abroad.

'Hopefully somewhere hot and sunny. The idea is, at some point, to potentially move away from the UK,' Paolo said.

He added: 'It’s something I wanted to do and something Kerry’s wanted, too', as Kerry echoed: 'We do have a plan'.

Kerry, who currently lives in Cheshire, shares daughters Molly, 24, and Lilly-Sue, 22, who she shares with her ex-husband Brian McFadden as well as Heidi, 18, and Max, 17, with Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge, 11, with the late George Kay.

While businessman Paolo is dad to two daughters, Milani and Nola, from a previous relationship.