Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mark big day with unseen wedding photos

Selena Gomez is making her husband Benny Blanco’s special day more memorable with her sweet words.

The Only Murders in the Building star is celebrating the music producer’s first birthday since the couple tied the knot in September 2025.

Blanco, whose full name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, turned 38 on Sunday, March 8, and his doting wife marked the occasion with a heartwarming birthday tribute alongside a carousel.

“Happy birthday my love [celebratory and red heart emoji] I love you with all my heart,” the Calm Down songstress penned.

Among other cosy snapshots of the lovebirds, the series of photos included some never-before-seen photos of the two.

From their wedding ceremony, casual outings, random couple moments, to their date nights, the latest photo dump showed glimpses of all.

Blanco’s first birthday after marriage becomes another milestone for the married couple, who will next celebrate the People You Know singer’s birthday in July.

For the unversed, Gomez said yes to Blanco in an intimate ceremony on September 27, 2025, in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple exchanged vows at the Sea Crest Nursery before about 170 guests, including Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran and more celebrities.

The bride donned a custom Ralph Lauren halter-neck gown for the ceremony before the pair celebrated their union with a cocktail-style reception.