Dave Franco shares secret behind 'happy marriage'

Dave Franco to celebrate ninth wedding anniversary with Alison Brie this month

Dave Franco, who will be celebrating his ninth wedding anniversary with wife Alison Brie, has shared his secret behind a happy marriage.

The Now You See Me actor tied the knot with Brie in March 2017.

As they celebrate nine years of their marriage, Dave shared the aspects that is keeping his married life intact, while explaining what is required to live a happy life with your partner.

Franco said, "I think it's about being friends above anything else.”

The Neighbors actor opened that humour is an important element.

The 40-year-old actor said, "You gotta want to hang out with this person! And you gotta be able to laugh with them.”

He further added while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, “I don't care if someone doesn't think they're funny. You can be funny to the right person. Find that person who you laugh with, that's so important."⁠

Dave and Alison relationship is growing stronger day by day. Even though, they have been married for nine years, they still give newly married couple vibes.

Work wise, Franco recently did voiceover for new animated film Hoppers along with Jon Hamm.

Hoppers is now successfully running in theatres.