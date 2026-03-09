Hana Cross approached for tell all book on Brooklyn Beckham's family

Hana was close to Brooklyn's younger sister Harper and considered Cruz like her little bro

Brooklyn Beckham's ex girlfriend Hana Cross has reportedly been approached to take part in a tell-all book on his family.

The estranged parents Victoria and David Beckham, are reportedly aware that the relatives and their acquaintances have been approached to share stories for the 'eye-watering' book, which is due to be released in August.

The working title is Brand Beckham, with the subtitle The Fame, the Feuds, the Fallout, billed as 'the inside account of the Beckham family saga.'

One source told The Sun: 'The Beckhams won't be happy. Some of their once-closest allies have been contacted.

'Even members of their family have had a knock on the shoulder to see if they'll talk.'

And Brooklyn's ex Hana Cross has been contacted directly, but as yet, she isn't talking.'

For those unversed, the former couple were in a relationship for nearly a year between 2018 and 2019, and she even had the privilege of sitting in the front row at Victoria Beckham's fashion shows while wearing designs by the former Spice Girl.

She was the part of family events, and Gordon Ramsay and his family, who are close to the Beckhams reportedly liked her.

Additionally, Hana was close to Brooklyn's younger sister Harper and considered Cruz like her little bro.

However, behind the scenes there were reportedly serious issues both in her 'toxic' relationship with Brooklyn and between her and Brooklyn's family, as well as tensions between Brooklyn and his family.

Meanwhile, another of Brooklyn's former girlfriends from his college days, Afton McKeith, has also shared intimate insights into her brief romance with him.