Amy Hart welcomes second baby boy with husband Sam Rason

The 33-year-old former 'Love Island' star shared the heartwarming news that she has welcomed a baby boy!

Congratulations are in order for Amy Hart and her husband Sam Rason, who have announced the early birth of their second child.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 33-year-old former Love Island star shared the heartwarming news that she has welcomed a baby boy!

Amy posted adorable photos of her firstborn son alongside her newborn, introducing her little one to the world.

Expressing her gratitude, she captioned the post:

'Another Beautiful Boy To Love. He is just gorgeous and we are so in love already! Fortunately, our day walking around the farm may have brought him early, as at 8lbs 6, not sure three more weeks were needed.

'Stanley is completely besotted with his little brother and can’t wait for him to join his Basketball team So much to catch you all up on, as always it’s never drama free! Sam, Amy, Stanley and……NoNameYet xxx'.

The couple have not disclosed the exact date of their son's birth and have yet to reveal his name.

The post was met with outpouring of love and congratulations from her friends and followers.

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon gushed: Congratulations Amy! Beautiful news and a gorgeous baby boy.'

Charlotte Crosby added: 'Congratulations, so beautiful' and Gogglebox's Joe Bagg said: 'OMG congratulations Amy'.

Throughout the pregnancy, the reality star detailed how anxiety has had an impact on her, after revealing she was expecting again following two miscarriages.

Amy announced last year she was set to welcome another baby with her husband Sam, and admitted at the time it had been a 'difficult' journey to conceive.