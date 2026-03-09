Doja Cat slams Timothee Chalamet for offensive "opera remarks"

Jamie Lee Curtis, Diana Warren also criticize Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet has caused problems for himself after making an intensive remark about ballet and opera.

The 30-year-old actor recently sat down for a chat with his Marty Supreme co-star Matthew McConaughey, where he spoke about how to keep audiences engaged in shrinking time spans.

The Wonka star said that he doesn’t want to work in the ballet or opera ever as “nobody cares about it anymore.”

Many ballet stars and Hollywood actors came forward and called out Timothee for his offensive statement.

Doja Cat also took it to her TikTok and mocked the Dune star in a video.

She began saying, “Some guy named Timothee Chalamet, great guy by the way, had the audacity to tell the cameras that nobody cares about that [opera and ballet].”

The 30-year-old rapper further said that people still respect the opera as they remain silent while the performance is happening.

Cat added, “I’m pretty sure that if you went to an opera house right now, it would be packed, and everyone would be silent while the performance is happening, because they have so much respect for it. […] It’s something very beautiful!”

She further said in the video, “It doesn’t matter if the industry is having a tough time, it doesn’t mean people don’t care about it. The answer is people care.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis and Diana Warren also took a brutal dig at Chalamet for his insensitive comments.