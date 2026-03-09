James Van Der Beek wife honours late actor on his first birthday since death

James Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly is taking a trip down the memory lane on a special occasion.

Marking the Dawson’s Creek alum’s first birthday since his passing, the mother of six shared several memories the family made over the years before James death.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, March 8, the late actor’s wife honoured her husband with a series of sentimental photos and videos.

While some images were captionless, she penned an emotional message over a couple of photos.

Among all one read, "Would be your 49th birthday today. And I'm missing you tremendously," Kimberly wrote on top of one photograph of the pair.

“Baby, you were the best humanity has to offer. This is a loss for I don’t know how to process. I will love you forever,” the procedure added over a family photo.

She also shared various other photographs and videos of James, including many with their six children: daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia and Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua and Jeremiah.

Moreover, Kimberly also reposted the heartfelt birthday wishes James received on his first posthumous birthday on her own social media account.

In addition, nine-year-old Emilia, also spoke about her late father in a touching video shared on her mom's account.

“Emilia asked me if she could make a video to post today, walked outside and came back with this,” the proud mother captioned the video. “James... We will celebrate March 8th every day for the rest of our lives.”

For the unversed, James died following a journey with stage 3 colorectal cancer at age 48 on February 11.