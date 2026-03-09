Romeo Beckham celebrates Women's Day with Victoria, Harper and girlfriend Kim

Along with Kim, the model also shared photos with his mum Victoria and younger sister Harper

Romeo Beckham shared a loved-up photo with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull while celebrating International Women's Day.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23, could be seen sharing a romantic moment with his partner as he lifted the DJ, 24, in the air while she wrapped her legs around his neck- a snap that quickly got everyone talking.

The couple looked completely smitten with each other.

As for style, they coordinated grey tracksuit bottoms, with Romeo opting for a matching sweatshirt while Kim wore a sports bra.

The pair posed for a mirror selfie at Romeo's apartment as he penned: 'Happy women's day to my love. Love ya @Kim_Turnbull'.

The model also shared photos with his mum Victoria and younger sister Harper, 14, to mark International Women’s Day.

Romeo and Kim first went public with their relationship in November 2024 before splitting in June 2025.

After a brief separation due to things being strained between them due to his brother Brooklyn's feud with his parents, the couple reunited in October 2025 and have been going from strength-to-strength.

It comes after Kim risked another awkward run-in with his ex Mia Regan on Thursday evening as they both attended the Club Poppi launch at 83 Rivington Street in London.