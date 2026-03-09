Elijah Wood makes bombshell claim about Frodo return in 'LOTR'

Elijah Wood broke his silence on whether he will reprise his iconic role as Frodo Baggins in Andy Serkis’ upcoming Lord of the Rings installment, The Hunt for Gollum.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the Lord of the Rings alum admitted that while he can’t officially confirm his return in Andy Serkis’ upcoming film The Hunt for Gollum, he won’t let anyone else step into his hobbit shoes.

“I certainly wouldn’t want anybody else to play Frodo either as long as I’m alive and able,” Wood said, echoing Ian McKellen’s own stance on Gandalf.

Wood teased that “there is a good chance” he’ll be back, noting that McKellen “sort of let the cat out of the bag” at a fan convention last year.

While remaining coy, Wood admitted he’s “thrilled with the prospect of another film,” adding,

“It’s always a little nerve racking when people talk about new movies for a world like Middle earth. Everyone gets a little protective and hopes it retains its level of integrity, but this story is fun, thrilling. There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together.”

The cast has not been confirmed yet, but Ian McKellen teased at London’s For the Love of Fantasy convention that Gandalf and Frodo are in the film, though he stopped short of confirming his own role.

Orlando Bloom also said he would “hate to see anyone else play Legolas” and would happily return if asked.

Viggo Mortensen told GQ he’d only reprise Aragorn “if I was right for the character” at his current age.

With Peter Jackson producing and Serkis directing (and reprising Gollum), The Hunt for Gollum was originally slated for 2026 but is now expected in December 2027.