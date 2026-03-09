 
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner shower love as brother Brody shares big news

Brody Jenner is the son of Kris' former husband Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson

Geo News Digital Desk
March 09, 2026

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are expecting their second child!

The 42-year-old reality TV personality and his 28-year-old professional surfer wife are expecting Baby No. 2, they just revealed on Instagram on Sunday (March 8).

The Instagram photo featured Tia showing off her baby bump alongside their 2-year-old daughter Honey, who is sweetly kissing her belly as Brody holds up a sonogram and kisses his wife on the cheek.

“Our little Honey is going to be a big sister this September,” they captioned the post, referring to their daughter.



