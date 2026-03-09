Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner shower love as brother Brody shares big news

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are expecting their second child!

The 42-year-old reality TV personality and his 28-year-old professional surfer wife are expecting Baby No. 2, they just revealed on Instagram on Sunday (March 8).

The Instagram photo featured Tia showing off her baby bump alongside their 2-year-old daughter Honey, who is sweetly kissing her belly as Brody holds up a sonogram and kisses his wife on the cheek.

“Our little Honey is going to be a big sister this September,” they captioned the post, referring to their daughter.







