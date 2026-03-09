Amy Adams, daughter Aviana shine in rare Paris Fashion Week appearance

Amy Adams turned Paris Fashion Week into a family affair as she stepped out with her 15-year-old daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo for a rare red-carpet moment at the Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026 2027 show.

The Enchanted star stunned in an all-black ensemble featuring a mesh blouse, oversized trousers, and a cropped leather jacket.

Aviana complemented her mom’s chic look with a black maxi skirt, green turtleneck, and ballet inspired white pumps marking one of her most stylish public appearances yet.

This marks only the second time Aviana has joined her mother on a major red carpet, following her debut at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

At the time, Adams revealed that Aviana wasn’t planning to follow in her footsteps.

“That is not her current plan,” she told E! News. “She very much wants a different path. We’ll see—I never say never.”

However, despite the fact that her daughter has little interest in stepping into Hollywood, Adams has been vocal about supporting her daughter’s choices.

She previously shared in an interview, “I’ll support her no matter what she wants to do.”