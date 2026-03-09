Katie Price's husband Lee teases 'trillionaire' status amid ex's accusations

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has made yet another series of bold claims about his relaxed yet luxurious lifestyle in his latest batch of Instagram posts.

The glamour model's fourth husband, 42, continued to make headlines due to claims made by his exes.

He has faced a string off accusations about the true nature of his finances, with a slew of his claims about his wealth, business acumen and celebrity-links, including his statement that he is millionaire businessman with a PHD from Cambridge University and links to Elon Musk.

On Monday morning, he took to the photo-sharing site to post a number of images and videos, including a post about be coming a 'future trillionaire' and detailing a 'mysterious income' and being a member of 'the 1%.'

One new post features a debonair man standing at a bar with the words: 'Mysterious income. Underground connections. Private life. Small circle. Hot brunette'.

He then shared an image of a yacht with the words: 'Send this to future trillionaires', with a voiceover detailing being worth $1,274,930,645,80.73.

Yet another nod to his success and wealth featured a quote reading: 'When you love Monday morning more than Friday night. Welcome to the 1% bro'.

While there have been doubts over his alleged Cambridge education, last week Katie hit back at claims her husband is a 'scammer' in a new interview where she insisted she's seen evidence of his Cambridge qualifications.

Meanwhile, Lee's former flame Alana Percival, 32, has dubbed him 'tinder swindler' and accused him of scamming more women out of money.

Lee has denied all previous claims made by his exes.

Moreover, Katie has vowed to support her new husband and has also denied the allegations against him.