Ryan Reynolds shares idea for 'Deadpool 4' with director T.J. Miller

'Deadpool & Wolverine' turned out to be the second-highest grossing film of 2024

TJ Miller, director of the first Deadpool movie, has teased the fourth installment in a statement.

The action-comedy film belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe features Ryan Reynolds in a pivotal role.

Miller also featured in the 2016 and 2018 Deadpool movies as Weasel, Wade Wilson’s bartender buddy.

However, he did not return for the third sequel due to some personal legal issues involving an arrest in 2018 and alleged behind-the-scenes tensions with Reynolds.

The 44-year-old actor and comedian’s latest statement about a new film has indicated that him and the Red Notice may have buried the hatchet.

According to a source, Miller has said that Reynolds have an amazing idea for Deadpool 4 and it is really good.

“He told me the idea. I kind of got hair on the back of my neck standing up... I didn’t think you could do something that’s even more different than Deadpool and Wolverine.”

The 2024 action-comedy, directed by Shawn Levy, featured the Free Guy actor with his best pal Hugh Jackman.

The third Deadpool sequel was a commercial success, grossing $1.33 billion globally. It became the second highest grossing film of 2024.