'Peaky Blinders' star Paul Anderson speaks out following drug arrest

Paul Anderson, iconic actor that many fans remember as Arthur Shelby from the hit crime series Peaky Blinders, opened up about the difficult period he’s been dealing with in his personal life over the past few years.

The 48-year-old actor recently shared that life has not been smooth for him as such since a drug related arrest that drew heavy attention in the media.

The incident, however, affected Paul more than just his career as and according to reports, it also created problems in his personal life as well which eventually led his relationship with his fiancée to end.

the Licorice Pizza actor shared that some of his friends from entertainment world really stood by him and never left his side during this challenging time.

Actors Tom Hardy and Stephen Graham are among those people who supported him during this time of his life.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is also said to have offered his support and some kind words.

Paul admitted that he still struggle at times but he believe that those emotional experiences gave him some learning lessons and also shaped the way he approaches his work.

Reports, moreover, also said that the actor will not appear in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film starring Cillian Murphy.