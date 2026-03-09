Joe Alwyn's next project unveiled after Oscar-nominated 'Hamnet'

Joe Alwyn, Matthew Macfadyen and Rachel Weisz were recently spotted filming some intense scenes reportedly for their new movie together.

The 35-year-old actor is working on a film adaptation of the 1961 psychological thriller Seance on a Wet Afternoon by Mark McShane.

Pictures from the film set went viral on social media, which showed Weisz being pinned down by a police officer, Alwyn running around, and embracing his costar Julia Franz Richter.

The movie follows Myra, played by Weisz in the movie, who is a self-proclaimed psychic medium. She convinces her husband, Billy, played by Macfadyen to kidnap the son of a wealthy family so she can investigate the case herself and legitimise her supernatural abilities.

As of yet, it is not revealed what role the Conversations With Friends actor will be taking on.

Alwyn is taking on the project after he appeared in Chloe Zhao's Hamnet and Hamlet with Riz Ahmed. the former of which is nominated at the Oscars. His next release will be Panic Carefully which is in post-production stages at the moment.

Seance on a Wet Afternoon is produced by Weisz, alongside Element Pictures and Astral Projection, and directed by Tomas Alfredson.

While an official release date has not been announced yet, the movie is expected to be released in 2027.