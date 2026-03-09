Who was the woman who attacked Rihanna’s LA home?

Rihanna faced a life-threatening moment on Sunday March 8, when a woman fired an AR-15-style rifle at her Los Angeles mansion while the singer was inside.

The 38-year-old singer is said to be safe and unharmed after the terrifying incident which left many people in complete shock and anger.

The shooter, who is believed to be around 30 years old, fired at least ten shots from her car at the gate of Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home.

The woman then went away on her car but then she was caught by police about eight miles from the property and officers got the rifle and seven bullet casings in her car which she used.

So far, the motive behind her sudden and horrifying attack is still not known.

It is still very unclear if A$AP Rocky, 37, or their three children RZA, three, Riot, two and baby Rocki, five months were home at the time or not.

A source told The New York Post that the family is doing okay but still does not have many details about what happened.

Rihanna and A$AP bought this $14 million gated mansion in 2021 and this house got five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and big pool.

Police, moreover, blocked the street outside the property and secured the area, which is home to many celebrities including Sir Paul McCartney and Mariah Carey.