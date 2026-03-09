 
Cillian Murphy reveals how he 'shakes off' difficult characters

Geo News Digital Desk
March 09, 2026

Peaky Blinders famed Cillian Murphy has given an amazing response when asked about how he copes up after playing traumatized characters.

The 49-year-old Irish actor has returned to the screens as Tommy Shelby in the new Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man.

While promoting the project, Murphy had an interaction with fans for a Q&A, where one of the audience members, who was a doctor by profession, asked the actor how he tackles with his difficult roles.

The Oppenheimer actor’s response left the fans into fits as he said that he does not take himself "seriously". He does not even consider acting as a "real job."

The Academy Award winner said, "I don't really know. I mean you kind of have to like, you're a doctor. See that's a real job."

Cillian explained that he is very well-aware that his job is to put on costumes, do some voices and entertain people.

"I'm very cognizant of that, and I don't use it therapeutically or anything, the work, but um, it's a great release to play these characters and it's important, like I think the energy on set needs to be light."

The Immortal Man received a great response from fans and critics. It earned a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Besides Murphy, the film also featured Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham and Rebecca Ferguson. 

