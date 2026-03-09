Kris Jenner expresses pride in daughters on Women’s Day

Kris Jenner is honouring her “amazing” daughters on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The mother of six children shared an inspiring and heartwarming message alongside a series of photos and videos on her social media to mark the special day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, March 8, the momager dropped a slew of memories she made with her daughters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner over the years.

“Happy International Women’s Day!! What an incredible blessing it is to be surrounded by so many amazing women who uplift, inspire, and support each other every single day,” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch wrote in the caption.

She expressed, “I feel especially grateful for my amazing daughters! Watching each of you build your families, follow your passions, and support one another fills my heart with so much pride.”

“I thank God every day for my girls,” the American socialite continued, “And to the wonderful friends in my life who bring so much love, strength, and joy, many who have been in my life for decades, I’m constantly in awe of you all!!”

“Today we celebrate the power of women everywhere,” she added before concluding it with a strong muscular shoulder, girl dancing and red heart emoji.

The carousel consisted of several moments of the mother with her daughters, including behind-the-scenes from their shoots, red carpet appearances, moments from extravagant parties and in-house cosy gatherings.

For the unversed, Kris welcomed Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian with her first former husband Robert Kardashian.

She shares Kendall and Kylie Jenner with her second former husband Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce.