Lily Collins' dividing role as Audrey Hepburn receives final verdict by son

Lily Collins' Audrey Hepburn biopic has been in the works for over a decade

Lily Collins is prepared to take on one the challenging role of playing legend Audrey Hepburn in a new biopic, but fans are hesitant to place their trust in her.

The Emily in Paris star will be playing Hepburn in a film adaptation of the book, Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman by Sam Wasson, and Hepburn’s son is fully supportive of the project.

Sean Hepburn Ferrer, who himself wrote a biography called, Intimate Audrey, said, “I love Lily Collins. Sam Wasson, the book’s writer, is a good friend of mine and I’m very happy for him. I don’t have any huge thoughts on the film as it hasn’t been made yet,” in conversation with Fox News Digital.

He went on to share that if his mother was here she might “cringe at Dawn of the Modern Woman, but she cringed at any compliment. And now there are two films in prep for her, this one and Dinner with Audrey.”

However, he added, “I’m not sure how one adapts such a historical snapshot.”

As for fans, the casting appeared more polarising with some deeming her the “perfect choice” to play Hepburn, while others declared that there cannot be any replacement of the icon, and films should not bother recreating what she had.

Collins, however, was elated with the announcement and wrote on Instagram, “It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this. Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel…”