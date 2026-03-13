Andrew's bombshell new photo with Epstein, Mandelson emerges: 'Upsetting'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received fresh blow with latest revelation about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke of York, Lord Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein's first surprising photograph together has been uncovered as Epstein's secrets continue to surface.

In the viral picture, Andrew, Lord Peter Mandelson, dressed in bathrobes, are seen alongside convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

The photograph, which might have been taken at Martha's Vineyard, shows the trio seated around a wooden table on a deck, each holding mugs decorated with the American flag.

However, nofurther details and date accompany the picture, it is believed to have been captured sometime between 1999 and 2000, according to ITV.

The photograph emerged from the Epstein files, a massive trove of more than three million documents released on 30 January, which also included over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

The sheer volume of material means fresh revelations continue to surface weeks after the initial release.

The newly discovered image bears similarities to a picture previously published in Epstein's so-called "birthday book" last year, which also appeared to show Mandelson in a bathrobe with the convicted sex trafficker.

Within that book, the former UK ambassador to the US allegedly penned a letter to Epstein describing him as his "best pal".

Andrew's name features several times throughout the released documents.