Prince William's special plans for Princess Kate on 15th wedding anniversary

The Prince and Princess of Wales are marking a special occasion on Wednesday as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

Prince William and Princess Kate, who said their vows at Westminster Abbey 15 years ago on April 29, will be celebrating privately with special plans for the day. The couple, who are known to have a strong relationship in the royal family, are “still very romantic together” and they will certainly want to mark the moment in some special way.

According to royal author Katie Nicholl described William and Kate as “not over-the-top couple” so there won’t be a big fuss with ostentatious gifts.

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Palmer maintained that the royals always have one response when asked about their plan for their anniversary: “privately”.

He explained that the couple would have definitely planned something special but it would have something to do with aligning their schedules and take some time away.

“They would both much prefer some family holiday time or a private anniversary trip to any big public declarations,” Palmer told Mirror. “I can see them going somewhere that means a lot to them, possibly to Africa, or maybe to Mustique.”

He explained that they both are “quite sentimental” after everything they’ve been through, especially with Kate’s cancer battel and the many changes that they would see with their royal position.