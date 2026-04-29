Prince William, Princess Kate release family photo on 15th wedding anniversary

Kensington Palace marks Prince William, Princess Kate 15th wedding anniversary

Prince William and Princess Kate marked their 15th wedding anniversary with an adorable family photo.

On April 29, Kensington Palace released a heartwarming picture, featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales alongside their kids, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The newly shared image showcased the Wales family beaming with joy and lying on the grass.

William and Catherine have clearly overcome several difficult chapters of their lives as husband and wife, but one of the toughest must be Kate's cancer journey.

The future King earlier made an emotional confession about the "hardest year" of his life after he heard his father King Charles and beloved wife Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis.

He said, "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."

Despite challenges, William and Kate's new photo is giving a message that they are in a better place and are quite hopeful for a better tomorrow.

Fans rushed to the comments section to extend warm wishes to the royal couple.

One fan wrote, "What a beautiful photo, happy 15th."

"Happy anniversary! wonderful picture for a wonderful family!!!" another penned.