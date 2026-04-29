Meghan Markle gives unexpected 'tribute' to Prince William, Princess Kate

Meghan Markle did not hesitate to give credit where it was due with her 'likeness' for Prince William and Princess Kate's policy.

The future King and Queen did not hesitate to share their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' special moments and glimpses with fans now and then.

But the power couple also balanced it pretty well by not exposing too much of their little ones' privacy.

On the other hand, the Sussexes have been hiding the faces of their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as their fears about the harms of digital media grow with each passing day.

Despite Harry's serious reservations, Meghan often put Archie and Lili on her official Instagram handle by hiding their faces.

The former working royals have reportedly been debating over this issue.

According to Closer, Meghan even "praised" the Prince and Princess of Wales' strategy for their kids in front of Harry, an unexpected "tribute" for the estranged members of the firm.

"Meghan is not opposed to leaning into their royal heritage; in fact, she points to the way William and Kate are building their children’s public personas as a shining example of how it can be done with class and respectability," the source claimed.

An insider revealed that the former Suits actress believes that in order to protect kids, one should not hide them.

"...you just have to be intentional about how you present them, and she genuinely believes she could strike that same balance if Harry would meet her halfway," the report stated.

On the other hand, Harry understands Meghan's concerns, but he is still traumatised by his childhood traumas as he and William grew up under serious media scrutiny.