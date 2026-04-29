King Charles finally drags Queen Camilla to Harry, Meghan's New York

King Charles and Queen Camilla have finally hit New York, known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's backyard, during their four-day visit to the US.

On the third day of their tour, the royal couple touched down in New York to visit the 9/11 memorial.

The King and Queen will also attend a UK–US Trade and Business event and a UK–US Cultural Reception. They will also partake in an engagement in Harlem and a literary event.

In late 2024 and throughout 2025, Harry made several solo trips to the city to advance his philanthropic work.

He also attended events, including the Diana Award, World Health Organization, and African Parks.

In September 2021, The Sussexes conducted a high-profile three-day "non-royal" tour of New York City.

It was their first major joint public appearance since saying oodbye to the royal lif.

They visited the 9/11 Memorial, speaking at the Global Citizen Live concert, and meeting with UN and city leaders. Meghan also visited P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem to read her children’s book, The Bench, to students.

Harry is reportedly seeking a private meeting with King Charles to discuss family reconciliation during the King's US visit

However, the Duke is in California and is not currently in New York.