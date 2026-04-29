Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor holds breath as new details emerge: 'shocking'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has shifted into his Sandringham accommodation earlier this month, could be taking cover at Marsh Farm as a new form of reckoning could be coming for him.

The disgraced brother of King Charles has already been exiled from the royal fold and all the titles and privileges have been stripped off from him. Although, an investigation is still ongoing that is looking into all the allegations against him especially after the Epstein files.

Andrew was last arrested for questioning in February (on his 66th birthday) and held for 11 hours before he was released. US lawmakers have already urged Andrew to testify.

There is a chance that he could be facing criminal charges not only in the UK but also in the US.

King Charles is currently in the US for a crucial State Visit and there are already demands for him to meet with the Epstein victims. While the monarch has maintained his silence since an active probe is taking place, new humiliating details about Andrew continue to surface.

According to royal author Tom Bower, the ex-prince’s “shocking” behavior towards an official exposed his terrible character.

“He was in Warsaw as a trade representative and was addressing a bunch of British businessmen, a large lunch, Bower revealed during a Daily Expresso podcast. “And the deputy ambassador came in to tell him that he was urgently wanted on the phone.”

The author explained that the deputy ambassador had a club foot, which was “very noticeable” and a “huge physical deformity”.

Andrew ignored it and screamed across the room at him, ‘What the f--- are you cripple doing coming to interrupt me?’. Bower said that it was “unbelievable” the way Andrew behaved, it was “really shocking, shocking, selfish, stupid man”.