David Beckham schools Prince Harry, praises King Charles' royal elegance

David Beckham schools Prince Harry as he praises King Charles' royal elegance

Sir David Beckham, who shares a close relationship with King Charles, taught Prince Harry royal elegance as he showered priase on the monarch for his powerful speech, humour and grace in the US.

The legendary footballer chose the King over Harry as he truned to his official Instagram to laud the 77-year-old for his leadership.

He wrote: "Powerful and profound speech from Our King in Washington DC… Following in his mother’s footsteps, showing great leadership and delivering such an important message to the world with remarkable elegance and humour."

The message of Brooklyn's father seems to be a lesson for the Duke, who did not share even a single line to welcome his cancer-hit father to America, where Harry lives with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Beckham was knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle in November 2025 for services to football and charity.

As a King’s Foundation ambassador, Victoria Beckham's husband shares a bond with the monarch over gardening and rural interests.

He also attended several high-profile events with the monarch, including a state banquet at Buckingham Palace and a dinner at Highgrove House.

Harry’s silence has fans questioning his relationship with his dad, with many believing he should publicly praise the King’s vision, speech and message during the US trip.