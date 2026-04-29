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Prince William, Kate Middleton anniversary picture includes surprise guests

Kensington Palace delights fans with special gift on William, Kate's milestone

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 29, 2026

Prince William, Kate Middleton anniversary picture includes surprise guests
Prince William, Kate Middleton anniversary picture includes surprise guests

Prince William and Princess Kate delighted their well-wishers by including two special members of the Wales team.

April 29 is the day when William and Catherine exchanged vows. Today, the powerful royal couple is celebrating 15 years of their beautiful chapter, their marriage.

Kensington Palace released an adorable photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales to celebrate a significant milestone. The image also included their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

But it is not the only highlight of the Waleses' new post. The future King and Queen added their dogs, beloved cocker spaniel Orla and another unnamed dog was there. 

William and Kate's team penned alongside the new image, "Celebrating 15 years of marriage."

One fan wrote in the comments section, "Congratulations and wishing you many years of happiness!"

"O, my God! This photo is perfection!" another social media user expressed excitement. 

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