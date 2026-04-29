Donald Trump finds chance to wish 'beautiful', 'radiant' Kate on milestone

The US President, who's welcoming the British monarch and his wife Queen Camilla to America on their historic visit, has finally gotten a chance to praise his favourite Princess on her 15th wedding anniversary.

Trump is a fan of Princess Kate, often admiring her people-friendly activities and dynamic personality.

During a September 17, 2025, state visit to the UK, Trump and First Lady Melania were greeted by William and Kate at Windsor Castle.

Trump did not hesitate to express his admiration for Catherine, calling her "beautiful" and "radiant".

He called her "healthy" during a state banquet.

Some royal fans observed Trump’s remarks as breaking royal protocol, others considered them typical of his blunt style, with Prince William appearing unfazed by the comments.

Trump has now found another chance to admire the Princess as she and William marked their 15th wedding anniversary with an unseen photograph that drew massive praise from fans, who called it ‘perfect and down to earth’.

However, Trump’s praise for Princess Catherine on her anniversary could serve a dual purpose: it will celebrate the Waleses while almost certainly draw a reaction from Meghan.

Trump has recently labeled Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, as "terrible" and indicated he is "not a fan".

Upon learning that Meghan had called him "misogynistic" and "divisive" during the 2016 election, Trump responded in 2019 by calling her remarks "nasty".