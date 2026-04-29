King Charles reacts to heartbreaking news from London: ‘Deeply concerned'

King Charles III, who's on a state visit to the US, has released a statement after two men were stabbed in a London attack.

Buckingham Palace shared the monarch's heartbreak over the attack, saying: “His Majesty is being kept fully informed and is naturally deeply concerned, in particular about the impact for the Jewish community.”

Conveying the King's profound grief, the Palce added: “His thoughts and prayers are with the two individuals who were injured and offers his heartfelt gratitude to those who so selflessly rushed to their aid.”

Who's the attacker

Metropolitan police commissioner Mark Rowley said the suspect has 'a history of serious violence and mental health issues.'

Along with King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London mayor Sadiq Khan also condemned the "appalling" assaults in Golders Green, which is home to a large Jewish population.

Police said a 45-year-old man had been taken into custody after having also tried to stab officers. The two victims, aged 76 and 34, were in a stable condition in hospital.

"Let me be clear: this is an attack on one community (and) an attack on one community is an attack on all London's communities," Rowley added.

Starmer echoed the sentiment, saying on X that "attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain" while vowing "those responsible will be brought to justice".

Israel's foreign ministry condemned Starmer's government shortly following Wednesday's incident.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, Head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing, said the stabbings had "now formally been declared a terrorist incident".

Counter-terror officers and the capital's Metropolitan police were "also working with the security services to ensure we have a full intelligence picture", he added.

"One of the lines of enquiry is whether this attack was deliberately targeting the Jewish community," Taylor noted.