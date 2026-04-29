Palace shares update as King Charles goes silent on Andrew in US

Palace reacted to the growing talks surrounding King Charles' 'victims' comment during headline-making Congress speech.

Apart from many key points, the monarch shed light on how the UK and US societies stand for the victims, but he did not mention those badly affected by Epstein's crimes.

Prince William's father said, "In both of our countries, it is the very fact of our vibrant, diverse and free societies that gives us our collective strength, including to support victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today."

People across the world wanted more to hear from the King about the sexual abuse victims, especially after his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's controversial ties with Epstein leaked.

As per The Independent, a Palace aide shared an update about the monarch's remark, stating that it was meant for all kinds of victims, including those of the paedophile figure.

An insider revealed that it was on King's "mind to acknowledge victims of abuse, so they are naturally incorporated in this line."

Earlier, the monarch also received several requests to meet with the Epstein victims in person during his US visit.

Buckingham Palace responded to the pleas, stating that any such meeting could create problems for the ongoing police investigation, which involves the king's brother, Andrew.

It appears that the monarch remained silent on the former Duke of York's scandal to avoid further embarrassment.