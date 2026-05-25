Cillian Murphy turns 50

Cillian Murphy celebrates his 50th birthday today, May 25, 2026, a landmark moment for an actor whose career has defined two decades of cinema and television.

From his haunting breakout in 28 Days Later to his Oscar winning portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Murphy has built a legacy on intensity, subtlety, and unforgettable characters.

Whether commanding the screen as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders or collaborating with Christopher Nolan on genre shaping blockbusters, he has become both a critical powerhouse and a pop culture icon.

To mark the occasion, here’s a look back at the roles that made him legendary.

1. 28 Days Later (2002)

His breakout role as Jim in Danny Boyle’s post-apocalyptic horror put him on the global map.

2. Batman Begins (2005) & The Dark Knight Trilogy

As Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow, Murphy delivered chilling menace across Nolan’s Gotham saga.

3. Inception (2010)

As Robert Fischer, the heir whose subconscious becomes the target of Nolan’s mind-bending heist, Murphy added emotional weight to the spectacle.

4. Peaky Blinders (2013–2022)

His defining television role as Tommy Shelby, the ruthless yet charismatic gang leader, became a global phenomenon and pop culture staple.

5. Dunkirk (2017)

Murphy portrayed a shell-shocked soldier rescued from the beaches, capturing the trauma of war with understated power.

6. Oppenheimer (2023)

Murphy’s career defining role as J. Robert Oppenheimer earned him the Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe for Best Actor.

7. Red Eye (2005)

A taut thriller where Murphy played against type as a chilling villain opposite Rachel McAdams.