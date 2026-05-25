Craig Robinson recalls Lisa Kudrow's sweet gesture for him on 'Friends'

Robinson and Kudrow later played husband and wife in the 2017 comedy 'Table 19'

Craig Robinson’s brief stint on Friends was a memorable one, all thanks to Lisa Kudrow.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Monday, May 25, The Office star reflected on his brief appearance in the final season of Friends in the episode titled “The One with Princess Consuela.”

At the time, Robinson was still trying to break into Hollywood and had only landed small TV roles before getting the chance to appear on the most popular sitcom at the time.

“I ended up working with Lisa later. We played a married couple in Table 19, actually. So we got real cool,” Robinson said, referring to the 2017 comedy film also starring Anna Kendrick. “But back then, it was pretty much one scene, there really wasn't much else. We rehearsed it twice and then they did a pitch, and Lisa was cool enough to speak up for me,” Robinson recalled.

The Brooklyn 99 alum shared that he quietly improvised a line that Kudrow overheard even though the rest of the room missed it.

“I had thrown out a line that she heard, but nobody else heard it. She was like, ‘We have a pitch!’” he shared, noting that he was then able to test out his line.