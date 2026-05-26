Garcelle Beauvais faces bittersweet family milestone

Garcelle Beauvais opened up about an emotional new chapter in her life after her twin sons, Jax and Jaid, moved out of the family home.



The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that life at home already feels very different now that her sons are no longer there every day.

Garcelle admitted the change has been hard to process because she was so used to the busy routines of motherhood.

She explained that many small everyday moments are suddenly missing.

Things like cooking for her sons, keeping up with their schedules and hearing noise around the house were once part of her daily life.

Now, the home feels much quieter, which she says has been emotional for her.

The star also shared that her sons are becoming more independent and spending more time building their own lives.

Since they are now driving and making their own plans, family time does not happen as easily as before.

Garcelle went on to add that even meeting them separately for dinner recently made her realise how much life has changed.

The actress has spoken before about balancing her Hollywood career with motherhood and the guilt she sometimes felt over missing moments with her children because of work.

Even with the emotional adjustment, Garcelle seems proud to watch her sons grow up and step into adulthood.