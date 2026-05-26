 
Geo News

Jutes sends Demi Lovato a message as they spend 1st anniversary apart

Jordan 'Jutes' Lute and Demi Lovato tied the knot on May 25, 2025, after dating for three years
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 26, 2026

Jutes sends Demi Lovato a message as they spend 1st anniversary apart
Lovato and Lute spent their first wedding anniversary on their respective tours 

Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jute”’ Lute are spending their first wedding anniversary apart.

On Monday, May 25, the couple marked one year of marriage while away on their respective tours. Even so, Jutes made sure to celebrate the milestone publicly with a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Lovato on Instagram.

“Happy one year anniversary to my wifey!” the 35-year-old musician wrote. “It’s crazy to think a year has gone by already, and somehow I love you even more than I did a year ago.”

He continued, “You’re SO clearly my soulmate and the best friend I’ve ever had. Can’t wait to see you and devour your face. I love you beyond words baby.”

The Camp Rock alum replied in the comments, writing, “happy anniversary my love, u r the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

The post included several images of the couple throughout the years, including a photo of their first dance as a newlywed couple from their intimate Santa Barbara wedding last year.

Another photo showed the pair in a sweet embrace after performing together on Lovato’s ongoing It’s Not That Deep Tour (she is scheduled to perform in Houston on the day of their wedding anniversary). 

For their joint performance, Lute joined Lovato on stage to sing a duet of Iris — the same song the couple used as their wedding song. The Goo Goo Dolls classic also played in the background of his anniversary tribute, tying the emotional post back to one of the most meaningful moments from their wedding day. 

Justin Bieber melts hearts with heartfelt gesture towards wife Hailey
Justin Bieber melts hearts with heartfelt gesture towards wife Hailey
Alec Baldwin gets breath of fresh air amid ‘Rust' legal trauma
Alec Baldwin gets breath of fresh air amid ‘Rust' legal trauma
Olivia Rodrigo reveals surprising truth about 'SOUR' era
Olivia Rodrigo reveals surprising truth about 'SOUR' era
How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's prenup safeguards popstar's empire
How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's prenup safeguards popstar's empire
Creed Bratton explains why he won't ever compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars'
Creed Bratton explains why he won't ever compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars'
Niall Horan gets stranded on the motorway after his Big Weekend gig
Niall Horan gets stranded on the motorway after his Big Weekend gig
BTS return to AMAs after hiatus set for major showdown with global stars
BTS return to AMAs after hiatus set for major showdown with global stars
Cannes Festival loses Barbra Streisand appearance as icon sends video message
Cannes Festival loses Barbra Streisand appearance as icon sends video message