Palace shares Duchess of Edinburgh’s powerful speech at UN exhibition

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a striking return to New York, attending the 70th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women on March 12.

“It’s an honour to be back at CSW as a champion of women peacebuilders and the victims of sexual violence around the world,” Sophie said.

The palace shared updates from the visit, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to women’s rights and global peace.

Beginning at the United Nations Headquarters, she called upon the President of the UN General Assembly before attending a critical meeting on Women, Peace, and Security at UN Women.

Her afternoon was equally impactful. As Patron of Plan International UK, the Duchess attended a luncheon with CEO Reena Ghelani, discussing initiatives to support young women and girls in conflict zones.

She then took part in a meeting on conflict-related sexual violence at the Permanent Mission of Norway to the United Nations at One Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza.

Followed by engagements at the UK’s Permanent Mission to the UN, where she met Sudanese women leaders, women peacebuilders, and Ambassador Melanne Verveer, Executive Director at Georgetown’s Institute for Women, Peace, and Security.

The day culminated in a powerful evening appearance at the opening of the “When Silence Breaks: Accountability for Sexual Violence in Conflict” photographic exhibition at the UN.

Delivering a moving speech entirely from memory, the Duchess highlighted the urgent need for accountability and the critical role of advocacy and awareness in conflict zones.