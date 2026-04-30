Palace shares delightful update as Queen Camilla leads surprise reunion

A meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry during the official royal State Visit appeared to an impossible task, but Camilla seemed to have facilitated a reunion of a different kind.

Queen Camilla parted from King Charles after a poignant task to continue on with her solo engagements in New York City.

The Buckingham Palace released a delightful video of Camilla, who had brought a special surprise for the Big Apple as they marked the 100th anniversary of a beloved children’s books and cartoon, Pooh.

The statement began with a quote from A. A. Milne, “Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.”

It noted that Queen “presented a very special gift to the New York Public Library, reuniting baby Roo with his friends from the 100 Acre Wood” to celebrate the Winnie-the-Pooh stories.

“The Library is home to the original collection of toys owned by Christopher Robin Milne, son of A.A. Milne, which inspired the characters in the beloved Winnie-the-Pooh series,” the message read. “The collection is missing Roo, the baby kangaroo who was lost in an orchard in the 1930s.”

They added that the new addition of Roo was created by Shropshire-based company Merrythought, who also created the original toys.