Prince William, Kate Middleton join King Charles to stand with victims

Prince William, Princess Kate respond to tragic news: 'Concerned'

Prince William and Princess Kate paused their 15th anniversary celebration to express their deep concerns over a tragic attack.

The royal couple strongly condemned the attack on the Jewish community in their message, which their spokesperson released.

According to Kensington Palace, "The Prince and Princess of Wales are following the situation closely, and are, of course, concerned about the attacks upon the Jewish community.

"The innocent victims of today’s attack are in their thoughts, and they wish them a speedy recovery."

King Charles has also been informed about the sad news, who is currently in the US.

Buckingham Palace, in a statement, shared that the monarch is being fully informed about the shocking event in Golders Green, London.

He expressed his deep concerns and the attack's impact on the Jewish community.

"His thoughts and prayers are with the two individuals who were injured and offer his heartfelt gratitude to those who so selflessly rushed to their aid," the King's team said.

For the unversed, two police officers were stabbed by a 45-year-old man, who was arrested by police.

William and Catherine joined the King in times when their country needed peace and support.