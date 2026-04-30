King Charles lets slip sad confession about cancer battle in New York event

King Charles, who is still undergoing cancer treatment since his diagnosis in 2024, appeared in good spirits as he continued with his crucial US State Visit on Wednesday.

The monarch, who founded the King’s Trust (formerly the Prince’s Trust), in his 20s, celebrated a milestone for his foundation while also strengthening the UK-US relations.

However, Charles subtly hinted at his health condition in a heartbreaking confession during his speech.

Held at the Christie’s New York in Rockefeller Center, Charles was introduced by Lionel Richie at the 50th Anniversary Global Gala to give a speech. The musician is the King’s Trust Global Ambassador,

Keeping up with his clever wit and charm, Charles began his speech with a reference to his Congress and State Banquet address, noting that he “must hesitate to make yet another speech as we may have had enough”, earning laughs from the crowd.

He noted that the difficult journey to help the young people establish themselves was made worthwhile by the impact that his trust has made all these years.

The King then spoke about the future, suggesting that he has come to terms with his fate.

“As we look to the future, I won’t see the long-distance future, but I’m enormously grateful to you for what you can all do as supporters to help in this vital endeavour to champion the next generation ensuring that their talent and ambition continue to strengthen our society for many years to come.”

The King revealed at the end of last year that his treatment is being scaled back since he has shown good progress. Although royal reporters have noted that even though the King is doing better, the cancer may be something he has to live with for the rest of his life.

According to reports, Prince William and Princess Kate are already prepared for the next phase in the royal hierarchy regardless of the King's cancer progress.