Prince William pens personal message after retirement news

Prince William acknowledged the strength and dedication of an important team player after the announcement for retirement emerged in the news.

As an avid sports fan, the future king had some kind words to send George North, who made one of the most memorable moments in rugby history last year.

“Strength and speed on the pitch, George North at his very best,” William wrote.

“So many special memories, from Wales Six Nations triumphs to that unforgettable moment on the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.”

He continued, “Thank you, George, for everything you've given to Welsh rugby. Wishing you all the very best for the future,” and signed off with a “W”.

George, who turned 34 earlier this month, announced that he would be retiring from professional rugby by the end of the season.

He had said in a social media message that it is the “right time” for him.

“I have been able to live out my childhood dream for many seasons, playing with some of the best players, coaches and staff behind [the scenes].”

George has suffered many injuries in the past while playing the intense sports, but that has not held him back from setting impressive records. He was the youngest try scorer in the tournament’s history at just 19 years old.

He became the youngest player in international rugby to win 100 caps.

Perhaps his memorable moment remains to be the tackle and carry of Israel Folau last year.