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Princess Eugenie turns heads in glitzy comeback after King Charles support

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughter makes strong return on social media after setback

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 30, 2026

Princess Eugenie turns heads in glitzy comeback after King Charles support

Princess Eugenie made a glitzy comeback after King Charles continued to lend support to the devastated daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

The youngest daughter of the York household returned to social media with a new photo after her followers declined in a shocking turn of events.

Eugenie was spotted in the background of a picture shared by a socialite, Jazzy de Lisser, on Instagram.

King Charles' niece was in attendance at the lavish wedding of hotelier Charles Forte and handbag designer Georgie Wright.

Dressed in black attire, Eugenie was seen in conversation with her friends at the event held in Sicily this week.

Jazzy de Lisser posted a series of photos with a caption, "That’s Amore. Most beautiful weekend celebrating The Poodles."

Princess Eugenie turns heads in glitzy comeback after King Charles support

It is unclear whether Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, or her sister Princess Beatrice attended the wedding with her. 

Eugenie's presence at the wedding, despite tumultuous times, showcased that she and her sister have been receiving support behind the Palace walls from the monarch.

Fergie's youngest daughter is still part of The King's Foundation's "35 Under 35" network as a mentor. She recently stepped down as the patron of Anti-Slavery International following the Epstein scandal.

Eugenie, remaining involved in King Charles's passion project, shows that he has been quietly supporting his nieces.

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