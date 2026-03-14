Queen Camilla’s quiet warning about Meghan as Harry left in tough spot

Prince Harry’s dislike for his stepmother, Queen Camilla, is no secret to the public, and the it is possibly one of the sentiments he shares with his estranged brother Prince William.

And even though, William is not too fond of Camilla, and there appears to be a unsaid competition between Princess Kate and the Queen Consort over popularity, they all seem to be on the same page when it came to Meghan Markle, according to prolific royal biographer, Tom Bower.

Before the royal wedding took place in 2018, the members of the royal family expressed deep concern about the former Suits actress and how the relationship with Harry had been progressing.

Prince William and Princess Kate, the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, “feared” that Harry was being manipulated by his partner especially given his past issues – “a damaged youth confused by drink, drugs and therapy after his mother’s death”.

Queen Camilla at the time had confided in a friend of hers stated, “Meghan’s brainwashed Harry.”

The author suggested that Meghan had soon become a “divisive agent” and Harry had slowly cut off from his old friends. He changed his number without telling his family and the “jovial lad about town became possessed by seeking revenge”.

Now, following the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor debacle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in a tough spot to lose their titles completely, especially after William becomes King.

As Harry makes efforts for a reconciliation, it is clear the King Charles's younger son has regrets over hasty decision.

Although, it remains to be seen if Harry's efforts would prove fruitful in securing his titles for himself and his family or if he would too be ousted from the royal fold, for good.