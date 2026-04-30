King Charles Office shares new message after pausing Prince Harry plans

King Charles used his impressive diplomatic skills to win over Congress and also gave a brutal history lesson as a response to Trump’s many embarrassing claims.

While the monarch had been strengthening the ties between two nations, there were some familial ties that his younger son Prince Harry had been hoping to mend.

However, as willing as both parties would have been to make it work, sources had revealed that to make a meeting happen would have been a far more “complicated” situation that it seems.

Sadly, the King cannot only see his son during the official State Visit, but he missed out on the opportunity to see his two grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry insists that he cannot bring his children to the UK due security issues.

However, the King reiterated over his message for a true alliance between the two nations, and how intertwined they are.

“The Alliance that our two Nations have built over the centuries – and for which we are profoundly grateful to the American people – is truly unique,” the King said during a Joint Meeting of Congress at the United States Capitol.

He added that the “partnership is more important today than ever”.

One royal commentator insisted that while the King would not meet his son, it doesn’t indicate the end of the reconciliation.

“One of the complications is if Charles did meet with Harry, it overshadows the whole trip, and the point of the trip is the state visit,” John McDermott told USA Today.