Queen Camilla rings alarm bells in Montecito, Buckingham Palace drops video

Buckingham Palace releases Queen Camilla's video message

Queen Camilla must have rang alarm bells in Montecito with her latest move in the US.

King Charles and his wife arrived in New York City on April 29 to take part in several engagements.

Camilla, who is passionate about reading and promoting the meaningful habit, attended an event at the New York Public Library.

She was joined by high-profile figures, including renowned figures from Hollywood like Sarah Jessica Parker and Anna Wintour.

Buckingham Palace released a delightful video, showcasing Camilla exchanging warm moments with the British editor, with whom Meghan also shared a history.

The statement alongside the video reads, "The New York Public Library houses more than 50 million items, including nearly 15 million books, serving as a major centre for scholarship, learning and public access to knowledge.

"Joined by guests from across the literary world, The Queen explored the library and spoke of the fundamental importance of reading at all ages.

"Her Majesty also had the opportunity to spend time with representatives of domestic violence charities, who make use of the library."

Camilla's outing with Hollywood figures may be alarming for Meghan, who reportedly so wanted to be in the good books of media fraternity, especially powerful people like Anna Wintour, for future magazine appearances.