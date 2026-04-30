Queen Camilla makes stunning confession in interview with Jenna Bush Hager

Queen Camilla sat down for a surprise interview with former US President George W Bush's daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, who's a renowned journalist.

The Queen, 78, made a stunning confession in chat with Jenna during her visit to the New York Public Library on Wednesday.

The conversation, recorded on day three of the King Chares and Camilla's State Visit to America, focused on the Queen's dedication to promoting literacy and her experiences during the trip.

The Queen reportedly spoke of her reading habbits, nature and personal choices during the chat.

NBC's TODAY programme announced the interview on Instagram, stating: "In a TODAY exclusive, Jenna Bush Hager spoke to Her Majesty Queen Camilla about her visit to the U.S. and the Queen's passion for reading."

Vicki Perrin, who serves as Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, also accompanied the journalis at the library event.

The reception attracted impressive gathering of literary and cultural figures, with approximately 100 guests from the publishing world in attendance.

Among those present were Vogue editor Anna Wintour, author Harlan Coben, and actress Sarah Jessica Parker, herself a prominent advocate for reading initiatives.

Parker remarked: "Every time you shine a spotlight on reading and the relationship between a reader and a book and how it changes lives and enriches lives and cultivates empathy and curiosity, I'm so grateful."

The Queen was all excited as she presented a special gift to the institution's famous collection of Winnie the Pooh teddy bears, which originally belonged to author A.A. Milne's son.

She donated a replacement Roo doll, crafted by British toymaker Merrythought, as the original character has been missing from the collection for some time.