Princess Kate makes surprise announcement as Harry takes brave stance

Princess Catherine, Colonel of the Irish Guards, has unveiled her next move as Prince Harry took a bold step after serious accusations.

The Princess of Wales will join the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade in Mons Barracks on Tuesday, Kensington Palace has announced.

The royal, 44, will present the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen who will, in turn, issue them along the ranks.

The future queen will award long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment.

A Royal Salute will be conducted upon the conclusion of the parade, followed by a march-past, during which the princess will salute as Colonel.

She will then join a group of Regimental Association Members of the Irish Guards and the "Mini Micks", who are junior cadets from Northern Ireland.

The Irish Guards perform a dual role as elite infantry soldiers, excelling in frontline combat with skills in Machine Guns, Anti-Tank missiles, Mortars, Reconnaissance and Sniping.

Additionally, as the ceremonial bodyguard to the King, they are often seen guarding Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

They are now a leading force in building the UK's drone warfare capability.

The princess attended the annual parade last year, after skipping it in 2024 following her major abdominal surgery in January of that year and subsequent cancer diagnosis that month.

Catherine's announcement comes amid Prince Harry's Invictus Games controversy.

The Duke's team reacted to the ‘deeply disrespectful’ claims from royal biographer Tom Bower.

"It is disappointing," Said Harry's spokesperson in reaction.

Bower alleged, "the Games have not been offering competitors the same support it once did since it has now become ‘the Harry and Meghan show."