King Charles receives bold request from New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in New York on Wednesday for a slew of important engagements, starting off with one very important visit to 9/11 memorial to pay their respects.

After navigating a stressful two days of diplomacy, as UK government would have hoped to smooth ties in the UK-US relations, Charles and Camilla found themselves in the Red Apple.

The Buckingham Palace shared highlights of the couple honouring the “lives that were lost during the attacks, and recognised the courage of the men and women involved in the rescue efforts” as they marked the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

Following the visit, Charles met with beloved New York mayor, Zohran Mamdani, who seemed to have made a rather bold request. Even though Mamdani’s office declined that there would be any private meeting, Zohran revealed his one major demand for the monarch.

In a press conference, Zohran shared that he would “encourage” King Charles to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which is a hotly debated heritage piece.

It was given to Queen Victoria following the annexation of the Punjab in 1849 but it originally belonged to the Sub-continent before the colonisation by the East India Company.

The origin is of the near 106 carat diamond is claimed by India, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan.

It is currently housed in the Tower of London, adorning the Crown of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Zohran’s comments has struck a nerve with some Britons as a politician from the anti-immigration Reform UK party was quick to dismiss the notion, calling it an “insult to the King”.