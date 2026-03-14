Prince William, Meghan's secret exchange exposed

Prince William, Prince Harry and their wives - Princess Kate and Meghan Markle - have been the subject of intense tabloid scrutiny.

The two royal couples' personal lives are often revealed in books by royal experts.

They were once close and dubbed the “Fab Four” soon after Meghan married into the royal family, however, things quickly took a turn for the worse.

Meghan and William allegedly had a heated altercation during a reconciliation meeting between the two and their partners after the Sussexes’ honeymoon in 2018, a royal author has claimed.

In his forthcoming book, "Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family," extracts of which have been serialised by The Times Magazine, Tom Bower delves into the reconciliation meeting between the Sussexes and Waleses.

At the meeting, Meghan allegedly “snapped” at William, telling him: “If you don’t mind, get your finger out of my face.”

Bower writes: “The teatime reconciliation meeting between the brothers and their wives had spun out of control."

He continued to explain the reason behind the rift, claiming: “William’s dislike of Meghan had been obvious after his warning to Harry before their engagement.

"‘It’s gone too quickly,’ William had said about the speed of Harry’s relationship with ‘the American actress’. William’s suspicion of Meghan was echoed by his wife.”

On the other hand, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan reportedly said: “Mr Bower’s commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation.

"He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him.”