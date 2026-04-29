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Pentagon officially discloses total cost of Iran War: Here's how much it has cost

Global fuel supply chain has been disrupted due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 29, 2026

Pentagon officially discloses total cost of Iran War: Here&apos;s how much it has cost
Pentagon officially discloses total cost of Iran War: Here's how much it has cost

For the first time since the start of war with Iran, the United States (U.S.) Department of War has officially revealed the cost of its military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

A senior Pentagon official revealed that the war against Iran has cost $25 billion so far, with the naval blockade ongoing and negotiations stalled.

Speaking to the House Armed Services Committee, acting Under Secretary of War and CFO of the U.S. Department of War, Jules Hurst, said that the money mostly went to munitions.

However, he did not provide details about the cost of rebuilding and repairing base infrastructure in the Middle East. Rep Adam Smith praised Hurst for speaking plainly, saying, “I am glad you answered the question. Because we have been asking for a hell of a long time, and no one’s given us the number.”

Analysts have warned that this costly war could have negative consequences for President Trump’s Republican Party in November’s midterm elections.

Gasoline prices in the country have already soared with the global fuel supply chain disrupted due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The news comes amid the stalled negotiations between the two warring countries. 

Earlier, President Trump posted a picture of himself showing destruction (apparently caused by bombing) in the background. 

Pentagon officially discloses total cost of Iran War: Heres how much it has cost
Pentagon officially discloses total cost of Iran War: Here's how much it has cost

Some observers interpreted it as signalling potential escalation. 

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