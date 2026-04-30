Google signs deal with Pentagon allowing use of its AI services on classified systems

Google and the United States (U.S.) Department of War have reached an agreement that will allow the Pentagon to use the tech company’s AI services on classified networks.

According to a U.S. official familiar with the matter, who spoke on conditions of anonymity as they were not authorised to disclose details of the deal, the agreement is similar to the ones signed with other AI giants, including OpenAI and xAI.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has vowed to transform the U.S. military into an AI-first warfighting force and the deal appears to be a step forward towards achieving his goal.

In an email to NBC News, Google spokesperson Kate Dreyer said the company was proud to be a part of a broad consortium providing AI services and infrastructure in support of national security.

She also stressed on the importance of the stance earlier adopted by Anthropic AI that their systems “should not be used for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weaponry without appropriate human oversight.”

However, it remains unclear if Google sought guarantees from the Pentagon like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei did.

A former senior defense official and current professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Michael Horowitz, said that the deal highlights the importance of integrating AI into national security systems.

He added that the contract comes as no surprise because Google services were already being used on unclassified systems.